Close to Home by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 959

Close to Home

Close to home is the best place to be when there are dogs below!
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet capture - love the innocent look with the hint of soft pink on the nose and ears, Super textures from the smooth hairy coat of the squirrel and the rough hard textures of the tree ! A lovely composed capture Heather! fav
February 1st, 2024  
