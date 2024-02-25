Previous
A Safe Spot by 365projectorgheatherb
A Safe Spot

This white-throated sparrow found a safe spot tucked away from the likes of me:) (I think this is a young bird because the yellow patch above its eye is much brighter with mature sparrows.)
Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - Sparrows love to nestle in the bushes ,don't they !
February 25th, 2024  
