Previous
Photo 983
A Safe Spot
This white-throated sparrow found a safe spot tucked away from the likes of me:) (I think this is a young bird because the yellow patch above its eye is much brighter with mature sparrows.)
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th February 2024 4:03am
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
white-throated sparrow
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - Sparrows love to nestle in the bushes ,don't they !
February 25th, 2024
