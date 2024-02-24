Previous
Calling all Female Cardinals! by 365projectorgheatherb
Calling all Female Cardinals!

Way, way up on a church steeple and next to the balconies of a condo tower a male cardinal was belting out his mating call. (He's the little speck of red perched on the sign)
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha such a fun caption to this lovely shot in blue and white except the lone cardinal sitting up high ! A great pov to make us realise how high up he is ! - Hope he was successful ! fav
February 24th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Looks like a handsome bird. Nice spotting and capture.
February 24th, 2024  
