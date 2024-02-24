Sign up
Previous
Photo 982
Calling all Female Cardinals!
Way, way up on a church steeple and next to the balconies of a condo tower a male cardinal was belting out his mating call. (He's the little speck of red perched on the sign)
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
982
photos
64
followers
27
following
269% complete
975
976
977
978
979
980
981
982
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th February 2024 4:18am
Privacy
Public
Tags
red
,
blue
,
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha such a fun caption to this lovely shot in blue and white except the lone cardinal sitting up high ! A great pov to make us realise how high up he is ! - Hope he was successful ! fav
February 24th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Looks like a handsome bird. Nice spotting and capture.
February 24th, 2024
