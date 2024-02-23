Previous
Too Early?
Too Early?

With temperatures falling again and a threat of snow flurries, these hyacinth shoots may have popped up too early. But they are wonderful to see!
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Love the light on these. It does seem early but I’m sure they’ll make it through.
February 23rd, 2024  
Jo Worboys
I'm sure they will survive they are pretty hardy. Lovely light on these Heather
February 23rd, 2024  
