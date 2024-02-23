Sign up
Photo 981
Too Early?
With temperatures falling again and a threat of snow flurries, these hyacinth shoots may have popped up too early. But they are wonderful to see!
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
green
,
winter
,
hyacinth shoots
Lesley
ace
Love the light on these. It does seem early but I’m sure they’ll make it through.
February 23rd, 2024
Jo Worboys
I'm sure they will survive they are pretty hardy. Lovely light on these Heather
February 23rd, 2024
