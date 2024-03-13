Previous
Ah, Spring! by 365projectorgheatherb
Ah, Spring!

Sunny and 20 degrees today!!! People are out and about basking in the spring weather. Unfortunately, it's a one-off, with winter temperatures to appear again over the next few days. But today it's spring!
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
