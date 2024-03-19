Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1006
A Snowy Welcome
Today is the first day of (astronomical) spring for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. What a snowy welcome!
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1006
photos
64
followers
27
following
275% complete
View this month »
999
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
7
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
19th March 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
spring
,
city
Jeremy Cross
ace
Looks chilly!
March 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
@jeremyccc
Yes, Jeremy! Chilly and wet!
March 19th, 2024
bkb in the city
Heather that is usually what our first day of spring looks like. Snow is predicted for tomorrow
March 19th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
Winter is back
March 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh no ! not again !! your weather seems to do constant yo-yo at the moment !! But gives you a lovely view with everything virgin white !
March 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
@bkbinthecity
Ooh, I hope you don't get too much, Brian! (thinking of you having to shovel it)
March 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
Ha! That's definitely looking on the bright side, Beryl!
March 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close