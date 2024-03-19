Previous
A Snowy Welcome by 365projectorgheatherb
A Snowy Welcome

Today is the first day of (astronomical) spring for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. What a snowy welcome!
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
275% complete

Jeremy Cross ace
Looks chilly!
March 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
@jeremyccc Yes, Jeremy! Chilly and wet!
March 19th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Heather that is usually what our first day of spring looks like. Snow is predicted for tomorrow
March 19th, 2024  
Yao RL ace
Winter is back
March 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh no ! not again !! your weather seems to do constant yo-yo at the moment !! But gives you a lovely view with everything virgin white !
March 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
@bkbinthecity Ooh, I hope you don't get too much, Brian! (thinking of you having to shovel it)
March 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl Ha! That's definitely looking on the bright side, Beryl!
March 19th, 2024  
