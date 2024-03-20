Sign up
Previous
Photo 1007
Acrobatics, Sparrow-Style
I loved watching the acrobatics of these sparrows on a cold and windy day (with more snow on the way! Yes, it's spring, more or less)
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1007
photos
64
followers
27
following
275% complete
View this month »
1000
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
20th March 2024 2:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
sparrows
Lesley
ace
Ah that’s so lovely
March 20th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 20th, 2024
