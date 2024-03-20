Previous
Acrobatics, Sparrow-Style by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1007

Acrobatics, Sparrow-Style

I loved watching the acrobatics of these sparrows on a cold and windy day (with more snow on the way! Yes, it's spring, more or less)

20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
275% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah that’s so lovely
March 20th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise