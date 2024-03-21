Previous
Looking Sad by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1008

Looking Sad

Drooping daffodils looking sad. How were they to know that winter would come back!
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful even with their bowed heads , love the title and your thoughts ! fav
March 21st, 2024  
