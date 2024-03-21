Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1008
Looking Sad
Drooping daffodils looking sad. How were they to know that winter would come back!
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1008
photos
64
followers
27
following
276% complete
View this month »
1001
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st March 2024 5:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful even with their bowed heads , love the title and your thoughts ! fav
March 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close