Photo 1009
Artist at Work
Snow predicted to fall all through the day and night (!!!) I liked how this pigeon seemed to be surveying its tracks (and how the tracks in the snow reflect its own markings). Nice patterns, big bird!
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1009
photos
64
followers
27
following
276% complete
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
22nd March 2024 1:48pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
bird
,
spring
,
pigeon
