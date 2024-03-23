Previous
Making Lemonade

When life gives you lemons (or a snowstorm in spring), make lemonade!
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jeremy Cross ace
Looks like they're having fun
March 23rd, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Happy days, takes me back to my childhood with my brothers on our homemade sledges and some very steep hills.
March 23rd, 2024  
KV ace
Lemonade snowballs maybe??? Just kidding... looks like thee folks are making the best of the snowy weather to get in some sledding. Nice action capture.
March 23rd, 2024  
Jo Worboys
They are having such fun
March 23rd, 2024  
