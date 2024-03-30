Previous
Blues and Greens by 365projectorgheatherb
Blues and Greens

After such a grey winter, colour is back! Blues and greens today.
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So lovely to see the Spring flowers coming to life ! Nice shot !
March 30th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful!
March 30th, 2024  
