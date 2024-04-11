Previous
Frilly Pink

While on a rainy-day walk through a cemetery today, I came upon two Japanese cherry trees (sakura) starting to bloom. I love their frilly pinkness!
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
How lovely this is
April 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , so delightful ! Like little dancers in their tutus dancing away in the rain ! Lovely flower buds drenched in the rain and a brautiful bokeh background ! Heather , this is so beautiful ! fav
April 11th, 2024  
Heather ace
@beryl "little dancers in their tutus"- I love that, Beryl! And thank you!
April 11th, 2024  
