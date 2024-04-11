Sign up
Previous
Photo 1029
Frilly Pink
While on a rainy-day walk through a cemetery today, I came upon two Japanese cherry trees (sakura) starting to bloom. I love their frilly pinkness!
11th Apr 24
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1029
photos
65
followers
27
following
281% complete
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
11th April 2024 11:28am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
sakura
,
japanese cherry
,
mount pleasant cemetery
Lesley
ace
How lovely this is
April 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh , so delightful ! Like little dancers in their tutus dancing away in the rain ! Lovely flower buds drenched in the rain and a brautiful bokeh background ! Heather , this is so beautiful ! fav
April 11th, 2024
Heather
ace
@beryl
"little dancers in their tutus"- I love that, Beryl! And thank you!
April 11th, 2024
