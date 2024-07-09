Previous
Summer Colours by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1118

Summer Colours

I love this patch of pink, purple, and green in the sunlight. Grey overcast winter days are far behind!
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
I love the colours too and those little purple Pom Pom flowers . I feel I should know what they are but I don’t.
July 9th, 2024  
@gardencat Hi Joanne. I rely on my plant app a lot. So, apparently, they are called southern globethistle or just globe thistle.
July 9th, 2024  
