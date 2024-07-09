Sign up
Photo 1118
Summer Colours
I love this patch of pink, purple, and green in the sunlight. Grey overcast winter days are far behind!
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1118
photos
67
followers
29
following
306% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th July 2024 3:10am
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
echinacea
,
purple coneflower
,
southern globethistle
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love the colours too and those little purple Pom Pom flowers . I feel I should know what they are but I don’t.
July 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
@gardencat
Hi Joanne. I rely on my plant app a lot. So, apparently, they are called southern globethistle or just globe thistle.
July 9th, 2024
