Photo 1117
Introducing Nicker
I spotted this cutie today, but I just noticed its nicked ear. Inspired by
@gardenfolk
and
@bjywamer
, who have named their regular squirrel visitors, I've decided to name this cutie "Nicker" (short for "Nicked Ear")
8th July 2024
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th July 2024 6:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
summer
Ingrid
My grandparents used to know the birds coming to their garden and gave them names too. Nice sharp photo of Nicker. I like the reflection in his eyes.
July 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Excellent closeup of Nicker, Heather! Great name for this cutie! He is much bigger than our squirrels... Guessing he is a gray squirrel?
July 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
@ingrid01
Hi Ingrid! Thank you, and how amazing that your grandparents could recognize their regular bird visitors and then gave them names! Very cool!
July 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Hi Barb! Thank you, and yes this is a gray squirrel. We also have *a lot of* black squirrels, and they tend to be smaller. Are yours black squirrels?
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
