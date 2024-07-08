Previous
Introducing Nicker by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1117

Introducing Nicker

I spotted this cutie today, but I just noticed its nicked ear. Inspired by @gardenfolk and @bjywamer, who have named their regular squirrel visitors, I've decided to name this cutie "Nicker" (short for "Nicked Ear")
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
306% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid
My grandparents used to know the birds coming to their garden and gave them names too. Nice sharp photo of Nicker. I like the reflection in his eyes.
July 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
Excellent closeup of Nicker, Heather! Great name for this cutie! He is much bigger than our squirrels... Guessing he is a gray squirrel?
July 8th, 2024  
Heather ace
@ingrid01 Hi Ingrid! Thank you, and how amazing that your grandparents could recognize their regular bird visitors and then gave them names! Very cool!
July 8th, 2024  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Hi Barb! Thank you, and yes this is a gray squirrel. We also have *a lot of* black squirrels, and they tend to be smaller. Are yours black squirrels?
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise