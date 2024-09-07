Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1178
Signs of Change
Cooler temperatures (14 degrees!), wind and the turning leaves of a Japanese maple. Change is upon us.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1178
photos
60
followers
27
following
322% complete
View this month »
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
7th September 2024 3:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
summer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close