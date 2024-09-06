Sign up
Previous
Photo 1177
On the Wind
So- a little cheat, as today is grey and drizzly. I love the breezy flow of these cosmos on a sunny day.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
25th August 2024 12:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
cosmos
haskar
ace
Beautiful dancers
September 6th, 2024
