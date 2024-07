A Few Friends

This is just a small part of the large garden at the Friends House (Quaker House), tucked away on a leafy street right downtown. A few weeks ago, I stopped by to take photos and was "caught" by John, who has been tending the garden for the last three years. I thought he might chastise me for trespassing, but on the contrary he was happy to show me around, ending with "Come anytime." So here I am today :-)