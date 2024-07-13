Sign up
Previous
Photo 1122
It's Not a Brown Leaf
At the nearby butterfly bush (buddleja), I spotted this brown leaf. But in fact it wasn't a brown leaf. Does anyone know what kind of butterfly this is?
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
butterfly
,
summer
,
butterfly bush
,
buddleja
