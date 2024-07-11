Sign up
Previous
Photo 1120
First Monarch
While I was focusing on the bees, a little flutter went past and landed on a coneflower: the first monarch butterfly of the season! (for me)
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
2
1
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1120
photos
67
followers
29
following
306% complete
View this month »
1113
1114
1115
1116
1117
1118
1119
1120
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th July 2024 7:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
,
summer
,
monarch
,
black-eyed susan
,
orange coneflowers
Julie Ryan
Pretty
July 12th, 2024
Barb
Really lovely capture, Heather! Great DOF!
July 12th, 2024
