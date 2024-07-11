Previous
First Monarch by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1120

First Monarch

While I was focusing on the bees, a little flutter went past and landed on a coneflower: the first monarch butterfly of the season! (for me)
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Julie Ryan ace
Pretty
July 12th, 2024  
Barb ace
Really lovely capture, Heather! Great DOF!
July 12th, 2024  
