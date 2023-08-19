Eos

Eos was a female greyhound and Prince Albert’s favourite dog. He raised her from a puppy in Germany and she accompanied him to England when he married Queen Victoria in 1840. She was one of Europe's most famous dogs. When she was accidentally shot by one of Albert's relatives during a hunting party in 1841 her fame was such that bulletins about her recovery were followed anxiously by royal families across Europe. She eventually recovered and later died of natural causes in 1844 at Osborne House, where this lifesize bronze sculpture commemorates her in the gardens.