Swiss Cottage

Hidden behind a belt of trees well away from Osbourne House is a little Alpine-style chalet with its own gardens. Prince Albert built the Swiss Cottage between 1853 and 1854 for his nine young children; it provided a private space for the royal children to learn about the world around them - to play at being adults and learn housekeeping, cookery, and gardening. Everything inside was built at three-quarter scale, specifically for the children’s use. Here they learned to bake, and prepared teas and luncheons for their parents and guests.