Swiss Cottage
Swiss Cottage

Hidden behind a belt of trees well away from Osbourne House is a little Alpine-style chalet with its own gardens. Prince Albert built the Swiss Cottage between 1853 and 1854 for his nine young children; it provided a private space for the royal children to learn about the world around them - to play at being adults and learn housekeeping, cookery, and gardening. Everything inside was built at three-quarter scale, specifically for the children’s use. Here they learned to bake, and prepared teas and luncheons for their parents and guests.
4rky

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
I was watching this on TV(Netflix) only a couple of nights ago. Very interesting how they tried to give them normality in growing up and the value of money by having them grow their own vegetables.
September 25th, 2023  
narayani ace
September 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
Amazing capture, such an interesting narrative too.
September 25th, 2023  
