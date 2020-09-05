Seven Rings for the Dwarf Lords 1

Don't think this was what Tolkien had in mind but you just never know.....

"Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie."

—J.R.R. Tolkien's epigraph to The Lord of the Rings



Detail from a small cover to the watermains stopcock outside the house. Just about the right size for a dwarflord :)