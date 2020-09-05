Previous
Seven Rings for the Dwarf Lords 1 by 4rky
Seven Rings for the Dwarf Lords 1

Don't think this was what Tolkien had in mind but you just never know.....
"Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,
Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,
Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,
One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne
In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.
One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them,
One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them
In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie."
—J.R.R. Tolkien's epigraph to The Lord of the Rings

Detail from a small cover to the watermains stopcock outside the house. Just about the right size for a dwarflord :)
