Times gone by by 4rky
29 / 365

Times gone by

It would have been my Dad's 83rd Birthday today. I have very few photos of my Dad on his own. This is a collage of both my parents - they lived in the US in the 60s (when these were taken) and married in San Fransisco.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

4rky

ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated. June 2019 - Now have two...
7% complete

