Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
29 / 365
Times gone by
It would have been my Dad's 83rd Birthday today. I have very few photos of my Dad on his own. This is a collage of both my parents - they lived in the US in the 60s (when these were taken) and married in San Fransisco.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
4rky
ace
@4rky
Thanks to everyone who takes the time to view, comment and fav. Your comments and encouragement are much appreciated. June 2019 - Now have two...
1172
photos
131
followers
168
following
7% complete
View this month »
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Latest from all albums
25
26
653
27
654
28
655
29
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th May 2018 8:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
dad
,
sep20words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close