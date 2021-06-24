Sign up
Photo 947
Our first light frost dogs will be pleased lawns cut yesterday lol
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Dawn
@Dawn
Hello everyone I’m returning after a couple of years away from sharing my photos but have not stopped taking them so are looking forward to...
1700
photos
116
followers
138
following
Maggiemae
ace
You will have to explain what a frost dog is? Some sort of fire lit? I can see the frost!
June 23rd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
I never associate frosts with your part of the world, but I also I know that you don’t have wall to wall sunshine either. I suppose I don’t expect it to be that cold!
June 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
