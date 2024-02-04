Sign up
Photo 1484
My Great Grand Niece Jess catching a ball for Under19 Maori School Girls winning all their matches in the competition
Not my photo
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
1
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2566
photos
167
followers
123
following
406% complete
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
1482
1483
1484
Dianne
ace
It’s a very cool photo. Congratulations to the team. A great result.
February 4th, 2024
