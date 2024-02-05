Previous
An owl statue on the launch cabin roof , it is supposed to stop birds but clearly it’s not ! by Dawn
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Dawn

@Dawn
katy ace
Lol! Somebody needs to fire that owl! Terrific capture of all those birds surrounding it
February 5th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
How funny! Great photo.
February 5th, 2024  
