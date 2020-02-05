Sign up
Photo 2724
ice crystals
It's cold enough for frozen bubbles. I made the corn syrup bubble recipe and finally got the ice crystal shape I've been looking for. Here's the "snow globe" stage with the ice crystals beginning to form across the surface.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Tags
macro
,
bubble
,
frozen bubble
julia
ace
Wow love these .. something that I could not do here as does not get cold enough .. fav
February 6th, 2020
