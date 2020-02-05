Previous
ice crystals by aecasey
Photo 2724

ice crystals

It's cold enough for frozen bubbles. I made the corn syrup bubble recipe and finally got the ice crystal shape I've been looking for. Here's the "snow globe" stage with the ice crystals beginning to form across the surface.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Photo Details

julia ace
Wow love these .. something that I could not do here as does not get cold enough .. fav
February 6th, 2020  
