tulip by aecasey
tulip

It's too cold for me outside, so I stayed inside and played with the tulips I surprised myself with last week. I accidentally brushed this one, and it dropped two petals. Serendipity! Bob? Oh yes ...
4th February 2020 4th Feb 20

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Randy ace
Stunning shot April!
February 4th, 2020  
