Photo 2723
tulip
It's too cold for me outside, so I stayed inside and played with the tulips I surprised myself with last week. I accidentally brushed this one, and it dropped two petals. Serendipity! Bob? Oh yes ...
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2963
photos
253
followers
198
following
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th February 2020 4:02pm
flower
,
macro
,
pink
,
tulip
Randy
ace
Stunning shot April!
February 4th, 2020
