stretch by aecasey
Photo 2786

stretch

This turkey vulture spent several hours viewing the landscape from the top of that dead tree just behind the house. They are not an attractive bird, but they are magnificent in flight. Here he was stretching his wings. Shortly after he left.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Val @valpetersen I liked how the leading line of the tree continued on up through the wing.
April 18th, 2020  
Great shot of those wings - they are really something when they fly, I agree.
April 18th, 2020  
I love these misunderstood birds. Stunning shot
April 18th, 2020  
