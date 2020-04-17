Sign up
Photo 2786
stretch
This turkey vulture spent several hours viewing the landscape from the top of that dead tree just behind the house. They are not an attractive bird, but they are magnificent in flight. Here he was stretching his wings. Shortly after he left.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3027
photos
250
250 followers
191
191 following
763% complete
View this month »
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th April 2020 6:07pm
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
vulture
,
turkey vulture
,
april-birds
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-403
April
ace
Val
@valpetersen
I liked how the leading line of the tree continued on up through the wing.
April 18th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Great shot of those wings - they are really something when they fly, I agree.
April 18th, 2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
I love these misunderstood birds. Stunning shot
April 18th, 2020
