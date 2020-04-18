Previous
new kits by aecasey
new kits

They are back! The fox couple moved their kits back to their feedbunk den just south of the house. They have 10 kits! Youngest saw one of the parents running down the road, so I raced outside and got to the top of the hill just as a mouthful of mice were delivered. The little ones were all out and gathered. There are several entries/exits, so momma fox has to run back and forth to keep track of everyone. Here she's hurrying back to check on the northernmost entry and the little ones running in and out there. I didn't get too close this morning, but I'll be keeping an eye out as they grow.
Graeme Stevens ace
Great shot :)
April 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
Oh how adorable, lucky you to have them so close by.
April 21st, 2020  
