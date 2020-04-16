Previous
horned lark by aecasey
horned lark

Back to winter today. Thankfully we didn't have a lot of snow, but enough to frustrate the horned larks. The guys were busy flitting about and calling, but the ladies were more interested in finding food and staying warm.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

April

ace
@aecasey
gloria jones ace
Stellar capture
April 17th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a fantastic image! Love it!
April 17th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely - seems like a real flat head there :)
April 17th, 2020  
