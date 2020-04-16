Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2785
horned lark
Back to winter today. Thankfully we didn't have a lot of snow, but enough to frustrate the horned larks. The guys were busy flitting about and calling, but the ladies were more interested in finding food and staying warm.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
3
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3026
photos
250
followers
191
following
763% complete
2778
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
16th April 2020 11:21am
nature
,
bird
,
lark
,
april-birds
,
horned lark
gloria jones
ace
Stellar capture
April 17th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a fantastic image! Love it!
April 17th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely - seems like a real flat head there :)
April 17th, 2020
