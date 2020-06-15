Previous
silver-spotted skipper by aecasey
Photo 2845

silver-spotted skipper

I thought I was familiar with all the local butterflies, and then I saw these. I believe they are the largest of the skippers. Love that white and orange!
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

ace
@aecasey
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, love the flowers too.
June 16th, 2020  
Babs ace
Gorgeous colours, what a lovely butterfly.
June 16th, 2020  
