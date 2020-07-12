Previous
Next
buffalo wallow trees by aecasey
Photo 2872

buffalo wallow trees

The field surrounding the buffalo wallow trees is in wheat this year. Had to get a photo before the wheat is cut.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
786% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such an awesome capture and cloudscape.
July 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise