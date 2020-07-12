Sign up
Photo 2872
buffalo wallow trees
The field surrounding the buffalo wallow trees is in wheat this year. Had to get a photo before the wheat is cut.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th July 2020 5:47pm
Tags
trees
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
skyscape
Diana
ace
Such an awesome capture and cloudscape.
July 13th, 2020
