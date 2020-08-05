Previous
upland sandpiper by aecasey
upland sandpiper

I find these such an odd prairie bird. This one was calling. I'm not sure if it had chicks in the grass, or was just talking to itself.
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Milanie ace
I like the way you composed this
August 8th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
Such a peaceful image. Love it.
August 8th, 2020  
