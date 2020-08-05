Sign up
Photo 2896
upland sandpiper
I find these such an odd prairie bird. This one was calling. I'm not sure if it had chicks in the grass, or was just talking to itself.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3146
photos
247
followers
184
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th August 2020 11:36am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sandpiper
,
april-birds
Milanie
ace
I like the way you composed this
August 8th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
Such a peaceful image. Love it.
August 8th, 2020
