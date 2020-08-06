Previous
wild by aecasey
wild

or so her t-shirt says. The grandchildren got to come play this afternoon. Their aunt bought them some face paint to play with instead of old makeup. Why is black always the favorite color? Oh well. No worries, it washes off with water.
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Diana ace
She looks so blissfully happy, fabulous shot and lovely bokeh.
August 8th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Haha - great capture of her loving the moment! Fav
August 8th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
That's a happy face!
August 8th, 2020  
