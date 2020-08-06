Sign up
Photo 2897
wild
or so her t-shirt says. The grandchildren got to come play this afternoon. Their aunt bought them some face paint to play with instead of old makeup. Why is black always the favorite color? Oh well. No worries, it washes off with water.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3147
photos
247
followers
184
following
793% complete
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2891
2892
250
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
6th August 2020 2:57pm
Tags
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
Diana
ace
She looks so blissfully happy, fabulous shot and lovely bokeh.
August 8th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Haha - great capture of her loving the moment! Fav
August 8th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
That's a happy face!
August 8th, 2020
