Previous
Next
quonset doors by aecasey
Photo 2900

quonset doors

Laura challenged me to an architecture image this week. Our local architecture is pretty plain and boring, but I thought maybe the quonset doors with their heavy duty latch had nice lines and textures.
9th August 2020 9th Aug 20

April

ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
Laura @la_photographic Our architecture is a lot of straight lines and 90 degree angles out here. I decided to try something with the metal quonset. Still straight lines and 90 degree angles, but there is that interesting latch.
August 10th, 2020  
jackie edwards ace
good lines and texture good in b&w
August 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise