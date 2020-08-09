Sign up
Photo 2900
quonset doors
Laura challenged me to an architecture image this week. Our local architecture is pretty plain and boring, but I thought maybe the quonset doors with their heavy duty latch had nice lines and textures.
9th August 2020
9th Aug 20
2
0
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3150
photos
247
followers
184
following
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
9th August 2020 7:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bw
,
april-get-pushed
,
get-pushed-419
April
ace
Laura
@la_photographic
Our architecture is a lot of straight lines and 90 degree angles out here. I decided to try something with the metal quonset. Still straight lines and 90 degree angles, but there is that interesting latch.
August 10th, 2020
jackie edwards
ace
good lines and texture good in b&w
August 10th, 2020
