Photo 2901
prairie ecosystem
This little prairie dog town is full of burrowing owls. They live in old burrows. Got these two neighbors keeping watch together.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3151
photos
244
followers
183
following
794% complete
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
11th August 2020 11:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
owl
,
prairie
,
burrowing owl
