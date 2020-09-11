Sign up
Photo 2933
bloom
This plant hasn't bloomed for weeks and weeks. I almost left it outside, but there was still a lot of green so in it came. It said thank you!
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
Tags
flower
,
macro
