turning eight by aecasey
turning eight

Taken the 7th, posted the 10th, birthday the 11th, but we've been celebrating early. Hard to believe she's eight!
April

ace
@aecasey
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely pic!!
October 12th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot, time sure flies.
October 12th, 2020  
