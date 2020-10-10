Sign up
Photo 2962
turning eight
Taken the 7th, posted the 10th, birthday the 11th, but we've been celebrating early. Hard to believe she's eight!
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
April
ace
@aecasey
Year #1 is now a memory. What a wonderful experience! Yet, I feel I have just begun. Eldest and youngest are still far from home,...
3214
photos
236
followers
177
following
811% complete
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
7th October 2020 1:43pm
april-granddaughter
april-grandkids
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely pic!!
October 12th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, time sure flies.
October 12th, 2020
