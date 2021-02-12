Previous
apple heart by aecasey
Photo 3084

apple heart

stuck inside ... casting about for photos ... thought I'd try another for the macro-heart challenge
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
844% complete

Jennie B. ace
This is “sweet” in more ways than one!!
February 14th, 2021  
Katarzyna Morawiec
Clever :-D
February 14th, 2021  
Lee ace
Creative.
February 14th, 2021  
