how cold is it? by aecasey
how cold is it?

It's cold enough to make snow! Youngest has wanted to try this for a couple of years and I keep saying no. With eldest home the two of them decided to try anyway. Their first attempt was at -12F around midnight. They were so excited they agreed to several more attempts during daylight so I could get a photo. It was not quite as cold, but it was still subzero. Most of the photos I've seen have people throwing the arc of boiling water over their heads. That was too worrisome, so eldest arced it out and across.

This is known as the Mpemba Effect. You get to see water in all three states ... You toss the boiling water, which immediately turns to steam, and by the end of the arc has crystalized into snow crystals. Another 48 hours and this deep freeze is supposed to move out. I can't wait!

I did edit this in Color Efex using tonal contrasts and the detail extractor to bring out the definition of things.
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Megan ace
Whoa!! So cool. I want to try now.
February 14th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
We had a lot of people doing it around here last year...it did blow back on some. I understand your not wanting them to do it. Looks as though he took good precautions.
February 15th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
And to think you said no. A friend of mine lives in Tennessee and she is having colder weather than I am in Maine. She says the joke is that our weather is drunk and in their back yard and we need to come get it. Ain't happening. LOL
February 15th, 2021  
