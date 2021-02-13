how cold is it?

It's cold enough to make snow! Youngest has wanted to try this for a couple of years and I keep saying no. With eldest home the two of them decided to try anyway. Their first attempt was at -12F around midnight. They were so excited they agreed to several more attempts during daylight so I could get a photo. It was not quite as cold, but it was still subzero. Most of the photos I've seen have people throwing the arc of boiling water over their heads. That was too worrisome, so eldest arced it out and across.



This is known as the Mpemba Effect. You get to see water in all three states ... You toss the boiling water, which immediately turns to steam, and by the end of the arc has crystalized into snow crystals. Another 48 hours and this deep freeze is supposed to move out. I can't wait!



I did edit this in Color Efex using tonal contrasts and the detail extractor to bring out the definition of things.