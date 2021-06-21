Previous
climber by aecasey
Photo 3205

climber

Youngest spied this garter snake in the foliage of a stray wild hemlock plant. It was gracefully draped around the stalk and upper branches. Safe place for the snake, but as soon as it was gone I cut down the plant.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details

Diana ace
what a brilliant shot, I would have done exactly the same!
June 22nd, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Amazing capture
June 22nd, 2021  
