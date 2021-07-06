Previous
Plains Emerald by aecasey
Plains Emerald

Not all the dragonflies in the swarm were Blue Darners. While the Darners were busy finding places to settle, this smaller Plains Emerald was busy dining on tiny insects.
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
JackieR ace
That's a most favvable and glorious picture
July 8th, 2021  
jackie edwards ace
what a great opportunity! very nice macro. look at the veining on the wings. so good!
July 8th, 2021  
