Photo 3219
Plains Emerald
Not all the dragonflies in the swarm were Blue Darners. While the Darners were busy finding places to settle, this smaller Plains Emerald was busy dining on tiny insects.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
2
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3502
photos
236
followers
177
following
881% complete
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
3218
3219
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th July 2021 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
insect
,
dragonfly
JackieR
ace
That's a most favvable and glorious picture
July 8th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
what a great opportunity! very nice macro. look at the veining on the wings. so good!
July 8th, 2021
