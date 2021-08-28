red or white reimagined

Mary challenged me to use a friend's photo as the subject/inspiration/theme in some way. There were very specific instructions in the selection of which friend and which photo so as to make it a very random selection. After following the appropriate steps I landed on "Red or White" by J. Voorberg. He's very good at still life and lighting, so it was a good challenge for me, as I'm not very adept at still life or lighting. Anyway, here's my response. And here's his: https://365project.org/jayberg/365/2021-05-07