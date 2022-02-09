Previous
under the pines by aecasey
Annie D challenged me to have a go at this week's DarkRoom challenge, which is wabi-sabi. I have been back in the windbreaks a few times now, looking at the fallen and aging pine cones.There's a lot of imperfect aging beauty in nature.
@aecasey
