Photo 3438
under the pines
Annie D challenged me to have a go at this week's DarkRoom challenge, which is wabi-sabi. I have been back in the windbreaks a few times now, looking at the fallen and aging pine cones.There's a lot of imperfect aging beauty in nature.
9th February 2022
9th Feb 22
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3733
photos
218
followers
173
following
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
8th February 2022 1:28pm
nature
,
wabi sabi
,
wabi-sabi
,
wabisabi
,
april-get-pushed
,
darkroom-wabisabi
,
get-pushed-498
