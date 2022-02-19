Sign up
Photo 3448
tulips reflexed
I've been watching a television flower competition program. They quite often reflex the petals on flowers to give them a different look. I just had to try it with tulips. Interesting look.
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
21st February 2022 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
flower
tulip
