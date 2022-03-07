Sign up
Photo 3464
winter grasses
Still cold, though there was sunshine today. Walked back in the windbreak. Beautiful icicles on the pine trees, but poor light. Got a bit of grass in the snow instead.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
4
2
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3761
photos
218
followers
174
following
949% complete
View this month »
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
5th March 2022 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
grass
JackieR
ace
That's so beautiful
March 11th, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely April!
March 11th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The light and tones are just beautiful.
March 11th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured, they even look cold.
March 11th, 2022
