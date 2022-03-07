Previous
winter grasses by aecasey
Photo 3464

winter grasses

Still cold, though there was sunshine today. Walked back in the windbreak. Beautiful icicles on the pine trees, but poor light. Got a bit of grass in the snow instead.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

JackieR ace
That's so beautiful
March 11th, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely April!
March 11th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The light and tones are just beautiful.
March 11th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured, they even look cold.
March 11th, 2022  
