they are home by aecasey
Photo 3471

they are home

The red-wing blackbirds have finally arrived. It's not a large flock, but it is so nice to hear their calls and chatter in the yard again. Maybe spring is near!
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
