Photo 3478
bubble time
Bubble are fun whatever time of year. The granddaughters got some new bubble tubes with really nice bubble wands.
21st March 2022
21st Mar 22
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Photo Details
13
13
1
1
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
20th March 2022 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bubble
,
april-granddaughter
,
april-grandkids
