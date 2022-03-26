Sign up
Photo 3483
greeting the sun
A bit of warmth and bright sunshine and they opened up to greet spring.
26th March 2022
26th Mar 22
2
2
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
3781
photos
219
followers
177
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
25th March 2022 2:07pm
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
spring
,
crocus
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of the beautiful light, colors
March 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus and colours.
March 28th, 2022
